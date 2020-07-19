3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD

Amenities

AVAILABLE 1/16/19!! - OWNER WOULD LIKE AN 18-MONTH LEASE. Formal living / dining rooms and huge family room. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets. Double doors lead into elegant master bedroom. Huge master bath with double sinks. Ceiling fans throughout. Nice covered patio and grass backyard. Minutes from I-17, Loop 101, Happy Valley Town Center and Waterworld Water Park. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2305355)