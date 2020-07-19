All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD

3909 West Creedance Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3909 West Creedance Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 1/16/19!! - OWNER WOULD LIKE AN 18-MONTH LEASE. Formal living / dining rooms and huge family room. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets. Double doors lead into elegant master bedroom. Huge master bath with double sinks. Ceiling fans throughout. Nice covered patio and grass backyard. Minutes from I-17, Loop 101, Happy Valley Town Center and Waterworld Water Park. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2305355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD have any available units?
3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD offer parking?
No, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD have a pool?
No, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 W CREEDANCE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College