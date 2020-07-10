All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:41 AM

3908 W Goodman Dr

3908 West Goodman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 West Goodman Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 11/1/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath 2 car garage home. This single level home has formal Dining, Living and Family Room. Kitchen features granite countertops and island for plenty of storage and counter space. Master bath has dual sinks with separate shower and tub combo. The backyard is amazing with a variety of mature fruit trees and water fountain. This house will not last long. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 W Goodman Dr have any available units?
3908 W Goodman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 W Goodman Dr have?
Some of 3908 W Goodman Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 W Goodman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3908 W Goodman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 W Goodman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 W Goodman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3908 W Goodman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3908 W Goodman Dr offers parking.
Does 3908 W Goodman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 W Goodman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 W Goodman Dr have a pool?
No, 3908 W Goodman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3908 W Goodman Dr have accessible units?
No, 3908 W Goodman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 W Goodman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 W Goodman Dr has units with dishwashers.

