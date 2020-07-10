3908 W Goodman Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 11/1/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath 2 car garage home. This single level home has formal Dining, Living and Family Room. Kitchen features granite countertops and island for plenty of storage and counter space. Master bath has dual sinks with separate shower and tub combo. The backyard is amazing with a variety of mature fruit trees and water fountain. This house will not last long. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.