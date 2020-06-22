All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3908 East Renee Drive

3908 East Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 East Renee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWbkt9np8Cq

Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom on a corner lot. Vaulted great room, large kitchen with eating area, refrigerator included. Kitchen overlooks entertainers backyard with synthetic grass and covered patio! Tile and laminate wood in all the right areas. Close to shopping and 51 freeway.
This one won't last long at this price!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 East Renee Drive have any available units?
3908 East Renee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 East Renee Drive have?
Some of 3908 East Renee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 East Renee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 East Renee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 East Renee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 East Renee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3908 East Renee Drive offer parking?
No, 3908 East Renee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3908 East Renee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 East Renee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 East Renee Drive have a pool?
No, 3908 East Renee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3908 East Renee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 East Renee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 East Renee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 East Renee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
