Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160

No Longer Available
Location

3900 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cimarron

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! gorgeous brand new build phoenix 2/2 split level condo with custom tile floors, brand new carpeting, premium corner unit, expansive living room to kitchen transition, upgraded kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, over sized bathrooms, private patio, 2 car garage, gated, sewer/trash included, community pool, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 have any available units?
3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 have?
Some of 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 currently offering any rent specials?
3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 pet-friendly?
No, 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 offer parking?
Yes, 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 offers parking.
Does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 have a pool?
Yes, 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 has a pool.
Does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 have accessible units?
No, 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 E BASELINE ROAD # 160 has units with dishwashers.
