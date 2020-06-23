All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3865 E EARLL Drive

3865 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3865 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
East Citrus Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
MOVE IN READY NEW modern home that will impress! Open concept great room on the main floor with gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, custom marble back splash and stainless appliance package. Upstairs has a spacious loft area (4th bedroom)and the whole home has large energy efficient windows, with tons of natural light. Back yard has BBQ area, patio pergola, and operable metal gate. Other features R-38 insulation, TRANE HVAC unit, Nest T-stat, and a Security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
3865 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 3865 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3865 E EARLL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3865 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3865 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
No, 3865 E EARLL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3865 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
No, 3865 E EARLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3865 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3865 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
