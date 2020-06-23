3865 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

MOVE IN READY NEW modern home that will impress! Open concept great room on the main floor with gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, custom marble back splash and stainless appliance package. Upstairs has a spacious loft area (4th bedroom)and the whole home has large energy efficient windows, with tons of natural light. Back yard has BBQ area, patio pergola, and operable metal gate. Other features R-38 insulation, TRANE HVAC unit, Nest T-stat, and a Security system.