3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub

This fantastic 2BR 2BA condo sits within the luxurious Hawthorne community. Featuring pool, spa, fitness center, lush landscaping and minutes to all the Downtown Phoenix has to offer!

Inside you'll find NEW carpet and tile, granite counters, fireplace, upgraded finishes, stainless appliances, fans and window coverings. The bedrooms are spacious and bright. Master offers an en suite bath and walk in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit! Available by 4/1/2020 Don't miss this beautiful unit!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. $20/pet additional pet rent. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500