All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059

3848 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Central Avenue Corridor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3848 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
This fantastic 2BR 2BA condo sits within the luxurious Hawthorne community. Featuring pool, spa, fitness center, lush landscaping and minutes to all the Downtown Phoenix has to offer!
Inside you'll find NEW carpet and tile, granite counters, fireplace, upgraded finishes, stainless appliances, fans and window coverings. The bedrooms are spacious and bright. Master offers an en suite bath and walk in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit! Available by 4/1/2020 Don't miss this beautiful unit!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. $20/pet additional pet rent. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 have any available units?
3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 have?
Some of 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 currently offering any rent specials?
3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 is pet friendly.
Does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 offer parking?
Yes, 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 offers parking.
Does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 have a pool?
Yes, 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 has a pool.
Does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 have accessible units?
No, 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 N 3rd Ave Unit 1059 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College