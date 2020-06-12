3844 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

This is a fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2bath, move in ready home, beautifully remodeled home in a quiet family neighborhood. Close to Freeways, Shopping and entertainment. An easy commute to the airport, downtown Phoenix, Old town Scottsdale, Kierland, TPC. 1 Block away from a supermarket, gas station, coffee shop, hospital etc. Sleeps 6 with 3 Queen beds complete with all with linens,towels etc. Master has walk in closet and dual sinks in bathroom. Modern kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including all utensils, pots and pans, dishes etc. Easy care private garden on drip system. High season rate of $3600 p/m applies October - May. Seasonal Daily rate is $250-$285 p/n. Available from Sept 01/2019. NO PETS PLEASE.