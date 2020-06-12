All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3844 E ACOMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3844 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

3844 E ACOMA Drive

3844 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3844 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
This is a fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2bath, move in ready home, beautifully remodeled home in a quiet family neighborhood. Close to Freeways, Shopping and entertainment. An easy commute to the airport, downtown Phoenix, Old town Scottsdale, Kierland, TPC. 1 Block away from a supermarket, gas station, coffee shop, hospital etc. Sleeps 6 with 3 Queen beds complete with all with linens,towels etc. Master has walk in closet and dual sinks in bathroom. Modern kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including all utensils, pots and pans, dishes etc. Easy care private garden on drip system. High season rate of $3600 p/m applies October - May. Seasonal Daily rate is $250-$285 p/n. Available from Sept 01/2019. NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
3844 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 3844 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3844 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3844 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3844 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 3844 E ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3844 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 3844 E ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3844 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3844 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College