3842 W. DARROW STR
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

3842 W. DARROW STR

3842 West Darrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

3842 West Darrow Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed/2 bath home in convenient Phoenix neighborhood! - Charming 3 bed/2 bath home located in Baseline Ranch Community at 39th Ave. and Baseline. Appliances, blinds and paint less than two years old. Interior laundry room and two separate living areas, low maintenance front and back yards. Close to Cesar Chavez park and shopping. No smoking inside home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $75 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2812972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

3842 W. DARROW STR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
3842 W. DARROW STR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 3842 W. DARROW STR is pet friendly.
No, 3842 W. DARROW STR does not offer parking.
No, 3842 W. DARROW STR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3842 W. DARROW STR does not have a pool.
No, 3842 W. DARROW STR does not have accessible units.
No, 3842 W. DARROW STR does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 3842 W. DARROW STR does not have units with air conditioning.
