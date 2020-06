Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

FANTASTIC LOCATION with proximity to: Desert Ridge, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, PV Mall; restaurants; any commercial needs; less than 1/2 mile to the freeway. Desirable neighborhood with a home hosting numerous updates, including wood flooring, granite, and all appliances; artificial turf and a water softener. Private pool w/ pool service included in the rent. This is a diamond in the rough! Also for sale - MLS #5892045.