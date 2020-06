Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Beautifully updated home! This lovely home has nice neutral tile and fresh carpet. The bright open kitchen has plenty of cabinets and lots of space for cooking. Large bedrooms and updated baths finish out the interior and the big backyard provides plenty of outside space! Laundry room, storage space, and ample parking. Don't miss this one!