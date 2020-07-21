Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3824 S 101st Dr Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous Large 5 Bed Home, 3 car garage with huge loft in Tolleson - Gorgeous 5 Bed Home, 3 car garage in Tolleson. Home has open bright floor plan with high ceilings, family room, living room large bedrooms. Exquisite 20x20 porcelain tile in most high traffic areas with stone and granite inserts, charming kitchen backsplash, newer granite countertops with faucets and sinks, newer custom shower, newer light fixtures, newer carpet and the list goes on!!! One full bedroom downstairs. Master Bedroom upstairs. It is located within walking distance to schools and easy access to freeways. Nice large backyard with grass and trees!! Must See !!



(RLNE5133610)