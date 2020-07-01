3824 N 30TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool hot tub

Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in popular Arcadia Lite neighborhood. BRAND NEW FLOORING. Located in close proximity to Biltmore Fashion Park, Arcadia-area restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Remodeled home with Large Private Patio in back. This highly sought after floor plan includes a Large Master Suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Two reserved carport spaces. The community offers a pool, spa, playgrounds and plenty of green areas to enjoy. Tons of extra street parking for guests right outside. In-unit laundry included.