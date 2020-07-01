All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

3824 N 30TH Street

3824 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3824 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in popular Arcadia Lite neighborhood. BRAND NEW FLOORING. Located in close proximity to Biltmore Fashion Park, Arcadia-area restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Remodeled home with Large Private Patio in back. This highly sought after floor plan includes a Large Master Suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Two reserved carport spaces. The community offers a pool, spa, playgrounds and plenty of green areas to enjoy. Tons of extra street parking for guests right outside. In-unit laundry included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 N 30TH Street have any available units?
3824 N 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 N 30TH Street have?
Some of 3824 N 30TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 N 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3824 N 30TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 N 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3824 N 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3824 N 30TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3824 N 30TH Street offers parking.
Does 3824 N 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 N 30TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 N 30TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3824 N 30TH Street has a pool.
Does 3824 N 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3824 N 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 N 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 N 30TH Street has units with dishwashers.

