All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3823 E GELDING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3823 E GELDING Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3823 E GELDING Drive

3823 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3823 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated and Remodelled Home available for lease near Paradise Valley Mall and Desert Ridge. Great schools nearby as well as more restaurants and shopping than almost anywhere in town. Updated kitchen with shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite breakfast bar, and separate pantry. Quality wood look tile flooring throughout main living areas makes home feel large and spacious. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. Single stall garage and off-patio storage keeps your car and valuables stored safely away. Bathrooms are updated too - one jetted tub and one oversize walk-in shower with gray tile finishes, granite counters and contemporary fixtures. Clean yard with nice color in front. One pet with great tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
3823 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 3823 E GELDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3823 E GELDING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 E GELDING Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3823 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3823 E GELDING Drive does offer parking.
Does 3823 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 E GELDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 3823 E GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3823 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 3823 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College