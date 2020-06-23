3823 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated and Remodelled Home available for lease near Paradise Valley Mall and Desert Ridge. Great schools nearby as well as more restaurants and shopping than almost anywhere in town. Updated kitchen with shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite breakfast bar, and separate pantry. Quality wood look tile flooring throughout main living areas makes home feel large and spacious. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. Single stall garage and off-patio storage keeps your car and valuables stored safely away. Bathrooms are updated too - one jetted tub and one oversize walk-in shower with gray tile finishes, granite counters and contemporary fixtures. Clean yard with nice color in front. One pet with great tenant.