3820 E PICCADILLY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This quaint red brick Arcadia home is situated on a large corner lot in a very well established lush & green neighborhood. It is bright and homey and retains it's original charm. The large picture window in the living room looks out onto the front grassy lawn with mature trees. French doors from the master suite onto the expansive patio and backyard. Huge family or bonus room with private exit to the patio. Very close to popular dining (Postino's, La Grande Orange, The Vig and many more) Great price for this neighborhood. For the right person this could be a lease purchase option.