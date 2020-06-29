All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

3820 E PICCADILLY Road

3820 East Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

3820 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This quaint red brick Arcadia home is situated on a large corner lot in a very well established lush & green neighborhood. It is bright and homey and retains it's original charm. The large picture window in the living room looks out onto the front grassy lawn with mature trees. French doors from the master suite onto the expansive patio and backyard. Huge family or bonus room with private exit to the patio. Very close to popular dining (Postino's, La Grande Orange, The Vig and many more) Great price for this neighborhood. For the right person this could be a lease purchase option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
3820 E PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 3820 E PICCADILLY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 E PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3820 E PICCADILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 E PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3820 E PICCADILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
No, 3820 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer parking.
Does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
No, 3820 E PICCADILLY Road does not have a pool.
Does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 3820 E PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 E PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 E PICCADILLY Road has units with dishwashers.

