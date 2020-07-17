All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3818 East Earll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3818 East Earll Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

3818 East Earll Drive

3818 East Earll Drive · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Citrus Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3818 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in great Phoenix location. RUBS $87.00 (RUBS includes hot water, garbage, water, and sewer. Community pool.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 East Earll Drive have any available units?
3818 East Earll Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3818 East Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 East Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 East Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3818 East Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3818 East Earll Drive offer parking?
No, 3818 East Earll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3818 East Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 East Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 East Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3818 East Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 3818 East Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3818 East Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 East Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 East Earll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 East Earll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 East Earll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3818 East Earll Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity