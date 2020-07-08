All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue

3818 East Blue Flax Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Mountain Park Ranch
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3818 East Blue Flax Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully updated single level home on a corner lot in Ahwatukee is ready for you! The kitchen was remodeled in 2015 with granite slab counter tops, white shaker cabinetry with trendy hardware, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and generous pantry. Rich, dark laminate wood flooring in main living area.. Vinyl frame, low E, energy star, dual pane windows throughout! Professionally landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ, fire/water feature, extended flagstone patio and artificial turf. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the covered back patio! Entertainers dream back yard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Both bathrooms were updated with granite vanity tops, upgraded lights and fixtures and designer mirrors. Walk in shower in master bathroom has tile surrounds. Newer blinds throughout and plantation shutters in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Water softener. R/O system. New interior paint. Epoxy coating on garage floor. Enjoy the incredible amenities of Mountain Park Ranch including three Jr. Olympic size pools (one heated,) three heated spas, playgrounds, BBQ/picnic areas, walking paths, 6 tennis courts, volleyball and basketball. Close to restaurants, shopping, & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue have any available units?
3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue have?
Some of 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue has a pool.
Does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.

