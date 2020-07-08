3818 E BLUE FLAX Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully updated single level home on a corner lot in Ahwatukee is ready for you! The kitchen was remodeled in 2015 with granite slab counter tops, white shaker cabinetry with trendy hardware, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and generous pantry. Rich, dark laminate wood flooring in main living area.. Vinyl frame, low E, energy star, dual pane windows throughout! Professionally landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ, fire/water feature, extended flagstone patio and artificial turf. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the covered back patio! Entertainers dream back yard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Both bathrooms were updated with granite vanity tops, upgraded lights and fixtures and designer mirrors. Walk in shower in master bathroom has tile surrounds. Newer blinds throughout and plantation shutters in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Water softener. R/O system. New interior paint. Epoxy coating on garage floor. Enjoy the incredible amenities of Mountain Park Ranch including three Jr. Olympic size pools (one heated,) three heated spas, playgrounds, BBQ/picnic areas, walking paths, 6 tennis courts, volleyball and basketball. Close to restaurants, shopping, & freeways.