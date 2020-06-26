3814 E EMBER GLOW Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna

On Fireside's former Model Row, just across roundabout from the magnificent Fireside Community Center. Roomy 1,654 sqft 3Bed/2.5Bath with 2-Car Garage, Large Family Room off Kitchen with Dining Area & enclosed Outdoor Patio - comfortable, convenient and clean. Lg inside Laundry Rm + Lots of Storage. First class community amenities in Fireside - Pools, Fitness Center, Show-Kitchen, Saunas, Activities, Classes, Meeting Rooms, Parks & more. A+ PV Schools in neighborhood - Fireside Elem, Explorer Middle, Pinnacle HS. Convenient 51 & 101 Freeway access plus Desert Ridge Marketplace and CityNorth right down the street. It can't be beat! May lease for more than 12 months - 18, 24 possible.