3814 E EMBER GLOW Way
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3814 E EMBER GLOW Way

3814 East Ember Glow Way · No Longer Available
Location

3814 East Ember Glow Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
On Fireside's former Model Row, just across roundabout from the magnificent Fireside Community Center. Roomy 1,654 sqft 3Bed/2.5Bath with 2-Car Garage, Large Family Room off Kitchen with Dining Area & enclosed Outdoor Patio - comfortable, convenient and clean. Lg inside Laundry Rm + Lots of Storage. First class community amenities in Fireside - Pools, Fitness Center, Show-Kitchen, Saunas, Activities, Classes, Meeting Rooms, Parks & more. A+ PV Schools in neighborhood - Fireside Elem, Explorer Middle, Pinnacle HS. Convenient 51 & 101 Freeway access plus Desert Ridge Marketplace and CityNorth right down the street. It can't be beat! May lease for more than 12 months - 18, 24 possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way have any available units?
3814 E EMBER GLOW Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way have?
Some of 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way currently offering any rent specials?
3814 E EMBER GLOW Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way pet-friendly?
No, 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way offer parking?
Yes, 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way offers parking.
Does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way have a pool?
Yes, 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way has a pool.
Does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way have accessible units?
No, 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 E EMBER GLOW Way has units with dishwashers.
