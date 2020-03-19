3811 W SUNLAND Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fee! Well maintained single level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix home. Two tone paint, upgraded window blinds, and ceiling fans in each room. Open floorplan with tile flooring in all living areas and upgraded neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen features breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Larger master bedroom with lots of natural light, double closet with one walk-in and a 2nd providing additional room. One bedroom has an all tile flooring with is perfect for an office or den. Large front and back yard with desert landscaping for easy maintenance and covered patio in back.