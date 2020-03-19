All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3811 W SUNLAND Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

3811 W SUNLAND Avenue

3811 West Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3811 West Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Application Fee! Well maintained single level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix home. Two tone paint, upgraded window blinds, and ceiling fans in each room. Open floorplan with tile flooring in all living areas and upgraded neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen features breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, refrigerator, electric range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Larger master bedroom with lots of natural light, double closet with one walk-in and a 2nd providing additional room. One bedroom has an all tile flooring with is perfect for an office or den. Large front and back yard with desert landscaping for easy maintenance and covered patio in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue have any available units?
3811 W SUNLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue have?
Some of 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3811 W SUNLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 W SUNLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
