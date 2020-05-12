All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3802 West Griswold Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3802 West Griswold Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:25 PM

3802 West Griswold Road

3802 West Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3802 West Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Checkout my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=i48nR1v6yzY

This home is light bright spacious and gorgeous! Located near 35th Ave and Northern! Low maintenance landscaping front & back, beautiful bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops, washer & dryer!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email NOELLE@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,585, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,981.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 West Griswold Road have any available units?
3802 West Griswold Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 West Griswold Road have?
Some of 3802 West Griswold Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 West Griswold Road currently offering any rent specials?
3802 West Griswold Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 West Griswold Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 West Griswold Road is pet friendly.
Does 3802 West Griswold Road offer parking?
No, 3802 West Griswold Road does not offer parking.
Does 3802 West Griswold Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 West Griswold Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 West Griswold Road have a pool?
No, 3802 West Griswold Road does not have a pool.
Does 3802 West Griswold Road have accessible units?
No, 3802 West Griswold Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 West Griswold Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 West Griswold Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College