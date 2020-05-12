3802 West Griswold Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Checkout my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=i48nR1v6yzY



This home is light bright spacious and gorgeous! Located near 35th Ave and Northern! Low maintenance landscaping front & back, beautiful bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops, washer & dryer!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email NOELLE@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,585, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,981.25, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.