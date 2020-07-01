All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

3766 E. Kristal Way

3766 East Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

3766 East Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful north phoenix 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features a master bedroom/bathroom on the first floor, as well as a guest bathroom. Light, bright, and airy floor plan. Great location close to the 51 and 101 freeways, Paradise Valley community college, and golf course. Shutters throughout the 1st floor. All kitchen appliances are included. Separate laundry room. 2 full bedrooms/1 bath on the 2nd floor, and an extremely spacious storage/utility room. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, and automatic opener. Side courtyard ideal for grilling, and relaxation. Front and back access to home.Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com or call or text leasing with questions 602-672-1787
$50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3766 E. Kristal Way have any available units?
3766 E. Kristal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3766 E. Kristal Way have?
Some of 3766 E. Kristal Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3766 E. Kristal Way currently offering any rent specials?
3766 E. Kristal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3766 E. Kristal Way pet-friendly?
No, 3766 E. Kristal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3766 E. Kristal Way offer parking?
Yes, 3766 E. Kristal Way offers parking.
Does 3766 E. Kristal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3766 E. Kristal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3766 E. Kristal Way have a pool?
No, 3766 E. Kristal Way does not have a pool.
Does 3766 E. Kristal Way have accessible units?
No, 3766 E. Kristal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3766 E. Kristal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3766 E. Kristal Way does not have units with dishwashers.

