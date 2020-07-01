3766 E. Kristal Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful north phoenix 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features a master bedroom/bathroom on the first floor, as well as a guest bathroom. Light, bright, and airy floor plan. Great location close to the 51 and 101 freeways, Paradise Valley community college, and golf course. Shutters throughout the 1st floor. All kitchen appliances are included. Separate laundry room. 2 full bedrooms/1 bath on the 2nd floor, and an extremely spacious storage/utility room. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, and automatic opener. Side courtyard ideal for grilling, and relaxation. Front and back access to home.Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com or call or text leasing with questions 602-672-1787

$50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.