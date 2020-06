Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Stunning home in Fireside at Desert Ridge community. This 5 bedroom (1 guest downstairs) 4 bath, 3 car garage with 4 spaces has a den downstairs and a loft upstairs. Large front and back patios. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, all stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Private pool in beautiful back yard with built in BBQ. Pool service is included. This is a must see!