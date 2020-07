Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom rental. New stove, oven, microwave and kitchen cabinets large living area. Converted garage can be used as 4th bedroom. Extended driveway. Large backyard. You won't want to miss this one! $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. All adults apply online Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $200 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.