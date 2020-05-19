All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:55 PM

3739 West Mission Lane

3739 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3739 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
You'll love this new renovated home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a swimming pool! Large open kitchen with view to family room! All new matching stainless steel appliances included, beautiful back-splash and granite counter-tops! Master bath has a dual vanity, all bathroom counter-tops are granite! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included.
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3739 West Mission Lane have any available units?
3739 West Mission Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 West Mission Lane have?
Some of 3739 West Mission Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 West Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3739 West Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 West Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 West Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3739 West Mission Lane offer parking?
No, 3739 West Mission Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3739 West Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 West Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 West Mission Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3739 West Mission Lane has a pool.
Does 3739 West Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 3739 West Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 West Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 West Mission Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
