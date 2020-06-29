All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

3738 W VILLA RITA Drive

3738 West Villa Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3738 West Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
JUST LISTED THIS BEAUTIFUL BLOCK HOME WITH *NO HOA and 2 RV Gates! Home includes 4 Bedroom with 2 Updated Bathrooms! Spacious living room, Updated large kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen over looks the open family room with a fireplace! Backyard even had a covered patio! Over sized inside laundry room with plenty of room for storage. Ceiling fans throughout! Close to freeway access! Come see today you wont be disappointed!This property is a MUST SEE! This wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive have any available units?
3738 W VILLA RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive have?
Some of 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3738 W VILLA RITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive offers parking.
Does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive have a pool?
No, 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 W VILLA RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
