3738 W VILLA RITA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

JUST LISTED THIS BEAUTIFUL BLOCK HOME WITH *NO HOA and 2 RV Gates! Home includes 4 Bedroom with 2 Updated Bathrooms! Spacious living room, Updated large kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen over looks the open family room with a fireplace! Backyard even had a covered patio! Over sized inside laundry room with plenty of room for storage. Ceiling fans throughout! Close to freeway access! Come see today you wont be disappointed!This property is a MUST SEE! This wont last long!