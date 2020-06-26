3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar pool yoga

Brightly renovated Mid-Century Modern in Arcadia - Property Id: 122259



LIVE IN AFFORDABLE LUXURY in this 1-bedroom with open floor plan and skylight. Nestled in the heart of Arcadia near great coffee shops, easy grocery shopping at AJ's and Safeway and more nearby.



FULLY RENOVATED condo near Camelback Rd. and 40th St. features open kitchen, new retro-style refrigerator, full-sized dishwasher, granite countertops, natural light from a skylight, and designer finishes. RAIN SHOWER is a walk-in with brand new tile.



IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and lots of storage make move-in and weekend tidying a breeze. Walk out your door to gorgeous views of Camelback Mountain. Close to gyms and Madison Improvement Club for yoga, it's a great launch pad for your active Phoenix lifestyle. Take a dip in the refreshing saltwater pool to cool off during the heat of the day.



SANCTUARY OF HOME This second floor unit means you'll never hear footsteps above. In addition, this is a community for adults 18 and older.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122259

No Pets Allowed



