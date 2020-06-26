All apartments in Phoenix
3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233
3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233

3737 E Turney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3737 E Turney Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
yoga
Brightly renovated Mid-Century Modern in Arcadia - Property Id: 122259

LIVE IN AFFORDABLE LUXURY in this 1-bedroom with open floor plan and skylight. Nestled in the heart of Arcadia near great coffee shops, easy grocery shopping at AJ's and Safeway and more nearby.

FULLY RENOVATED condo near Camelback Rd. and 40th St. features open kitchen, new retro-style refrigerator, full-sized dishwasher, granite countertops, natural light from a skylight, and designer finishes. RAIN SHOWER is a walk-in with brand new tile.

IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and lots of storage make move-in and weekend tidying a breeze. Walk out your door to gorgeous views of Camelback Mountain. Close to gyms and Madison Improvement Club for yoga, it's a great launch pad for your active Phoenix lifestyle. Take a dip in the refreshing saltwater pool to cool off during the heat of the day.

SANCTUARY OF HOME This second floor unit means you'll never hear footsteps above. In addition, this is a community for adults 18 and older.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122259
Property Id 122259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 have any available units?
3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 have?
Some of 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 currently offering any rent specials?
3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 pet-friendly?
No, 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 offer parking?
No, 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 does not offer parking.
Does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 have a pool?
Yes, 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 has a pool.
Does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 have accessible units?
No, 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 E Turney Ave Unit 233 has units with dishwashers.
