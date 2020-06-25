3732 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Fully furnished rental in the heart of the desirable Arcadia neighborhood! Walk to a number of trendy restaurants and bars. 10 min. from old town Scottsdale, golf courses, hiking, art, culture, shopping and spas. Only 10 min. from the airport. Very central location! This newly remodeled home was originally built by famed Arizona architect, Ralph Haver. You'll love this home because of its great location and mid-century flare, open concept living space, stunning kitchen & bar, high ceilings, beautiful bathrooms and large, scenic outdoor living space to enjoy as your own. In this home you will surely be comfortable with luxury bedding, quality mattresses and high end furniture.