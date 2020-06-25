All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:57 AM

3732 E GLENROSA Avenue

3732 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3732 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished rental in the heart of the desirable Arcadia neighborhood! Walk to a number of trendy restaurants and bars. 10 min. from old town Scottsdale, golf courses, hiking, art, culture, shopping and spas. Only 10 min. from the airport. Very central location! This newly remodeled home was originally built by famed Arizona architect, Ralph Haver. You'll love this home because of its great location and mid-century flare, open concept living space, stunning kitchen & bar, high ceilings, beautiful bathrooms and large, scenic outdoor living space to enjoy as your own. In this home you will surely be comfortable with luxury bedding, quality mattresses and high end furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
3732 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3732 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
