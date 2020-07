Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well maintained split bedroom home with upgraded kitchen cabinets, pull out shelves, black appliances,breakfast bar. plush Carpet in living room and bedrooms, the rest is all updated tile. nice paneled doors, tall custom baseboards, all landscape was professionally done recently. look at the pictures.no parking or storage in back yard.