Come see this delightful tri-level home undergoing a full renovation! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, new white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, new flooring, and fresh paint are only some of the upgrades going into this home! Huge backyard with shed and RV gate, with RV slab. Central Phoenix location and NO HOA! Call us today!