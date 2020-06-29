All apartments in Phoenix
3701 W BUCKHORN Trail
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

3701 W BUCKHORN Trail

3701 West Buckhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3701 West Buckhorn Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Riordan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
internet access
Check out this updated, single level North Phoenix rental home with updated interior and pool! Perfect related living setup with 4 beds and 3 full baths. This split floor-plan has a separate guest suite - full bath attached! Enjoy the pool in summer, or take the short walk to hiking trails located just down the street, accessible from the community. This location is hard to beat! Easy access to the I-17 and Loop 101 Freeways, and only minutes from shopping / dining at Norterra. TENANT ONLY PAYS APS Utility! Water, Gas, Cox Cable and Internet, and Pool service are all included in the rent! All applicants over the 18 will be required to complete a credit check through TransUnion / SmartMove. $40 fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail have any available units?
3701 W BUCKHORN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail have?
Some of 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3701 W BUCKHORN Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail offers parking.
Does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail has a pool.
Does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail have accessible units?
No, 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 W BUCKHORN Trail has units with dishwashers.
