3701 W BUCKHORN Trail

Amenities

Check out this updated, single level North Phoenix rental home with updated interior and pool! Perfect related living setup with 4 beds and 3 full baths. This split floor-plan has a separate guest suite - full bath attached! Enjoy the pool in summer, or take the short walk to hiking trails located just down the street, accessible from the community. This location is hard to beat! Easy access to the I-17 and Loop 101 Freeways, and only minutes from shopping / dining at Norterra. TENANT ONLY PAYS APS Utility! Water, Gas, Cox Cable and Internet, and Pool service are all included in the rent! All applicants over the 18 will be required to complete a credit check through TransUnion / SmartMove. $40 fee per applicant.