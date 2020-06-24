All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

3700 W. Cavalier Dr.

3700 West Cavalier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3700 West Cavalier Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely Rental Home 3 bedroom / 2 Baths - Contact Agent Russ Runyan 480-489-4540 Call or text

Lovely red brick home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths is located on a large corner lot. You will find tile throughout the living areas making for easy maintenance and quick cleanup. The eat-in kitchen features a long counter with seating at the bar and lots of great cupboards and drawers giving ample storage. Lots of room in the backyard to entertain family and friends. Call soon to view this property. Please view the home before applying.

Contact Agent Russ Runyan 480-489-4540 Call or text

(RLNE4764270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. have any available units?
3700 W. Cavalier Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3700 W. Cavalier Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. offer parking?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. have a pool?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 W. Cavalier Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
