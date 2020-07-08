3666 E ZACHARY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom + den & 2.5 bath in 1875 Sq Ft. Neutral decor throughout! Excellent condition. Great room floor plan with diagonal tile floors. The kitchen is nicely finished with upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, island w/ breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. Sliding doors lead out to the charming patio with room for your BBQ & sitting area. Bedrooms are upstairs; the master has a private bath with dual sink vanity, oversized shower & walk-in closet. Other features include 2 car garage with epoxy floors, ceiling fans, window coverings & great community amenities: resort & lap pools, rec center, fitness center, tennis & more! Applicant to verify all fact and figures!