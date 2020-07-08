All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3666 E ZACHARY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3666 E ZACHARY Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

3666 E ZACHARY Drive

3666 East Zachary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3666 East Zachary Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom + den & 2.5 bath in 1875 Sq Ft. Neutral decor throughout! Excellent condition. Great room floor plan with diagonal tile floors. The kitchen is nicely finished with upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, island w/ breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. Sliding doors lead out to the charming patio with room for your BBQ & sitting area. Bedrooms are upstairs; the master has a private bath with dual sink vanity, oversized shower & walk-in closet. Other features include 2 car garage with epoxy floors, ceiling fans, window coverings & great community amenities: resort & lap pools, rec center, fitness center, tennis & more! Applicant to verify all fact and figures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive have any available units?
3666 E ZACHARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive have?
Some of 3666 E ZACHARY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 E ZACHARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3666 E ZACHARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 E ZACHARY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3666 E ZACHARY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3666 E ZACHARY Drive offers parking.
Does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3666 E ZACHARY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3666 E ZACHARY Drive has a pool.
Does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3666 E ZACHARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 E ZACHARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3666 E ZACHARY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College