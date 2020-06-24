All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3655 North 5th Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

3655 North 5th Avenue

3655 North 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3655 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
RENT INCLUDES: Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash, & WiFi

Home in Royal Riviera Community! The community has a pool, spa, and is near tons of restaurants, historic Phoenix, Safeway Grocery two blocks away, and three blocks from the light rail! 7th Ave and Indian School Rd! The unit features stunning plank tile floors, an open floor plan, fully upgraded kitchen with refinished dark cabinetry, granite counter tops, modern tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are also completely renovated with granite countertops, backsplash, a new walk in shower in the master, and upgraded mirrors. The community has an awesome Mid-Century vibe with modern touches.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 North 5th Avenue have any available units?
3655 North 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 North 5th Avenue have?
Some of 3655 North 5th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 North 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3655 North 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 North 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 North 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3655 North 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3655 North 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3655 North 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 North 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 North 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3655 North 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3655 North 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3655 North 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 North 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 North 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

