3655 North 5th Avenue

RENT INCLUDES: Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash, & WiFi



Home in Royal Riviera Community! The community has a pool, spa, and is near tons of restaurants, historic Phoenix, Safeway Grocery two blocks away, and three blocks from the light rail! 7th Ave and Indian School Rd! The unit features stunning plank tile floors, an open floor plan, fully upgraded kitchen with refinished dark cabinetry, granite counter tops, modern tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are also completely renovated with granite countertops, backsplash, a new walk in shower in the master, and upgraded mirrors. The community has an awesome Mid-Century vibe with modern touches.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.