3651 E ZACHARY Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath available immediately. Open concept gourmet kitchen. Large living room is great for entertaining. Large patio off dining is great for our amazing AZ evenings. The Fireside Community is like a resort, featuring a luxurious club house with multiple activities for all ages, fitness center, 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, grass fields, walking paths and much more. High demand location close to PV Schools, restaurants, Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North, award winning J.W. Marriott resort, Musical Instrument Museum & Mayo Clinic.