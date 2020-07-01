All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3641 E PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3641 E PARK AVENUE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

3641 E PARK AVENUE

3641 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3641 East Park Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 5/3.0 house with massive vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, like new carpet, sunken living room, fireplace, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, custom game room area space, over sized lot with private pool, 3 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 E PARK AVENUE have any available units?
3641 E PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 E PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 3641 E PARK AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 E PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3641 E PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 E PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 E PARK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3641 E PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3641 E PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3641 E PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 E PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 E PARK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3641 E PARK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3641 E PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3641 E PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 E PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 E PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College