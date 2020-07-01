3641 E PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 5/3.0 house with massive vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, like new carpet, sunken living room, fireplace, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, custom game room area space, over sized lot with private pool, 3 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*