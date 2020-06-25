All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:05 PM

3634 East Yale Street

3634 East Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3634 East Yale Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
North East Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 East Yale Street have any available units?
3634 East Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3634 East Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3634 East Yale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 East Yale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 East Yale Street is pet friendly.
Does 3634 East Yale Street offer parking?
No, 3634 East Yale Street does not offer parking.
Does 3634 East Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 East Yale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 East Yale Street have a pool?
No, 3634 East Yale Street does not have a pool.
Does 3634 East Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 3634 East Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 East Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 East Yale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 East Yale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 East Yale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
