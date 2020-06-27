All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:07 PM

3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2

3623 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3623 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled spacious one bed apartment in Arcadia on a prestigious street, Glenrosa. Great neighbors and a great apartment featuring beautiful ceramic and granite surfaces. This unit is near many of the hippest restaurants in Phoenix, like Crudo, Nook, Becket's table, etc.

Contact us today to schedule a time to see this beautiful building and perhaps your new home!

Proudly offered by Arizona Investment &Management LLC, Licensed in the State of Arizona.
Absolutely beautiful 4 plex in the prestigious Arcadia neighborhood. Located on a Glenrosa, north of Indian School, between 36th and 40th street, this building is near many of the hippest restaurants in Phoenix, like Crudo, Nook, Becket's table, etc. Contact us today to schedule a time to see this beautiful building and perhaps your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 have any available units?
3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 have?
Some of 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 offers parking.
Does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 have a pool?
No, 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College