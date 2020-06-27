3623 E Glenrosa Dr. - 2

Amenities

Proudly offered by Arizona Investment &Management LLC, Licensed in the State of Arizona.

Absolutely beautiful 4 plex in the prestigious Arcadia neighborhood. Located on a Glenrosa, north of Indian School, between 36th and 40th street, this building is near many of the hippest restaurants in Phoenix, like Crudo, Nook, Becket's table, etc. Contact us today to schedule a time to see this beautiful building and perhaps your new home!