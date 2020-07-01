All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3613 W ROYAL PALM Road
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:10 PM

3613 W ROYAL PALM Road

3613 West Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Location

3613 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love coming to this wonderful home located in Phoenix! Featuring low-maintenance desert landscaping, the interior of this home boasts beautiful tile flooring, large windows that let in plenty of sunlight, and the dining and kitchen areas are ideal for entertaining. The bright and airy kitchen is complete with updated appliances, white cabinetry, and a window over the double basin sink. Carpeted bedrooms have great closet space and newly upgraded bathrooms offer dark cabinets and a lovely mirror with dark bordering in a select bathroom. This home features a covered patio in the fenced backyard, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road have any available units?
3613 W ROYAL PALM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road have?
Some of 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road currently offering any rent specials?
3613 W ROYAL PALM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road pet-friendly?
No, 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road offer parking?
No, 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road does not offer parking.
Does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road have a pool?
No, 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road does not have a pool.
Does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road have accessible units?
No, 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 W ROYAL PALM Road does not have units with dishwashers.

