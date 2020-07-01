3613 W ROYAL PALM Road

Amenities

You'll love coming to this wonderful home located in Phoenix! Featuring low-maintenance desert landscaping, the interior of this home boasts beautiful tile flooring, large windows that let in plenty of sunlight, and the dining and kitchen areas are ideal for entertaining. The bright and airy kitchen is complete with updated appliances, white cabinetry, and a window over the double basin sink. Carpeted bedrooms have great closet space and newly upgraded bathrooms offer dark cabinets and a lovely mirror with dark bordering in a select bathroom. This home features a covered patio in the fenced backyard, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.