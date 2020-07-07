3553 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a beautiful three bedroom MOVE-IN ready home. The property is centrally located with easy access to the 51. Granite counter top with stainless still appliance with ceiling fans and upgraded lighting throughout the home. All three bedrooms flooring cover with laminate. Very nice and beautiful house.