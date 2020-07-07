All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

3553 E GELDING Drive

3553 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3553 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful three bedroom MOVE-IN ready home. The property is centrally located with easy access to the 51. Granite counter top with stainless still appliance with ceiling fans and upgraded lighting throughout the home. All three bedrooms flooring cover with laminate. Very nice and beautiful house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
3553 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 3553 E GELDING Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3553 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3553 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3553 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
No, 3553 E GELDING Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3553 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 E GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 3553 E GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3553 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 3553 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.

