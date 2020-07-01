All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:11 PM

3546 West Willow Avenue

3546 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3546 West Willow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 West Willow Avenue have any available units?
3546 West Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3546 West Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3546 West Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 West Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 West Willow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3546 West Willow Avenue offer parking?
No, 3546 West Willow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3546 West Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3546 West Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 West Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 3546 West Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3546 West Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3546 West Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 West Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3546 West Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3546 West Willow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3546 West Willow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

