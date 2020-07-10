3537 E LUDLOW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SHARP REMODELED HOME * SANDSTONE & WOODSTORY PLANK FLOORING JUST INSTALLED * FRESH SAHARA PAINT WITH SWISS COFFEE TRIM * REFRESHING MINT EXTERIOR DOORS * HARDWOOD CABINETS * NEW KITCHEN SINK * GRANITE LOOK COUNTERS * REMODELED MASTER BATH * ANNABELLE GRAY FLOOR TILE * FRENCH DOORS * LARGE STORAGE * FANTASTIC LOCATION * 30 SECONDS TO FREEWAY * 1 MINUTE TO GROCERY STORE * FINISHING TOUCHES & PAINTING BEING COMPLETED * WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENT BY 5/30/20 * DON'T MISS THIS ONE * SEE IT TODAY!