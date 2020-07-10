3537 E LUDLOW Drive

3537 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
SHARP REMODELED HOME * SANDSTONE & WOODSTORY PLANK FLOORING JUST INSTALLED * FRESH SAHARA PAINT WITH SWISS COFFEE TRIM * REFRESHING MINT EXTERIOR DOORS * HARDWOOD CABINETS * NEW KITCHEN SINK * GRANITE LOOK COUNTERS * REMODELED MASTER BATH * ANNABELLE GRAY FLOOR TILE * FRENCH DOORS * LARGE STORAGE * FANTASTIC LOCATION * 30 SECONDS TO FREEWAY * 1 MINUTE TO GROCERY STORE * FINISHING TOUCHES & PAINTING BEING COMPLETED * WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENT BY 5/30/20 * DON'T MISS THIS ONE * SEE IT TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
