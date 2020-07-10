All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:27 AM

3537 E LUDLOW Drive

3537 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3537 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SHARP REMODELED HOME * SANDSTONE & WOODSTORY PLANK FLOORING JUST INSTALLED * FRESH SAHARA PAINT WITH SWISS COFFEE TRIM * REFRESHING MINT EXTERIOR DOORS * HARDWOOD CABINETS * NEW KITCHEN SINK * GRANITE LOOK COUNTERS * REMODELED MASTER BATH * ANNABELLE GRAY FLOOR TILE * FRENCH DOORS * LARGE STORAGE * FANTASTIC LOCATION * 30 SECONDS TO FREEWAY * 1 MINUTE TO GROCERY STORE * FINISHING TOUCHES & PAINTING BEING COMPLETED * WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENT BY 5/30/20 * DON'T MISS THIS ONE * SEE IT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive have any available units?
3537 E LUDLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive have?
Some of 3537 E LUDLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 E LUDLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3537 E LUDLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 E LUDLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3537 E LUDLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3537 E LUDLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 E LUDLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 3537 E LUDLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3537 E LUDLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 E LUDLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 E LUDLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

