3519 West Misty Willow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + a loft home in Glendale's North Canyon Ranch. All appliances. vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tons of tile. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Huge corner lot. 30x30 covered patio. RV gate. Two car garage. N/S exposure. Close to schools, shopping and freeways. Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)- $50 application fee per adult (18+)- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO LIMIT with owner approval.)- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee- Renters Insurance RequiredON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.