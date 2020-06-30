All apartments in Phoenix
3515 East Winchcomb Drive

3515 East Winchcomb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3515 East Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1825 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $152 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1673..

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, open concept with neutral colors throughout! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and counter-top space! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive have any available units?
3515 East Winchcomb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive have?
Some of 3515 East Winchcomb Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 East Winchcomb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3515 East Winchcomb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 East Winchcomb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 East Winchcomb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive offer parking?
No, 3515 East Winchcomb Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 East Winchcomb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive have a pool?
No, 3515 East Winchcomb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive have accessible units?
No, 3515 East Winchcomb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 East Winchcomb Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 East Winchcomb Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

