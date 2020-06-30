3515 East Winchcomb Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1825 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $152 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1673..



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, open concept with neutral colors throughout! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and counter-top space! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.