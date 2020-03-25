All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3514 West Northview Avenue

3514 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3514 West Northview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sungold

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,846 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled and vinyl floors, plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 West Northview Avenue have any available units?
3514 West Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 West Northview Avenue have?
Some of 3514 West Northview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 West Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3514 West Northview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 West Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 West Northview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3514 West Northview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3514 West Northview Avenue offers parking.
Does 3514 West Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 West Northview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 West Northview Avenue have a pool?
No, 3514 West Northview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3514 West Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3514 West Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 West Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 West Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

