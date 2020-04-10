All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3513 West Pierson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3513 West Pierson Street
Last updated June 9 2019 at 5:53 PM

3513 West Pierson Street

3513 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3513 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. We have made your house hunting decision easier by remodeling this lovely home! Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, professionally installed flooring and best of all, the galley styled kitchen will come fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and offers classic white cabinets. Decorative, ceramic tile flooring is featured throughout the home, including the bedrooms. The bedrooms are generously sized and make for an ideal place to relax after a hard day at work. For more relaxation you can unwind in the privacy of the fenced backyard, under a covered patio, while sipping on your favorite drink. This home offers tons of updates so we invite you to visit our website, at www.msrenewal.com and apply online to make this adorable place located 3513 W Pierson, in Phoenix, your next home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 West Pierson Street have any available units?
3513 West Pierson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3513 West Pierson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3513 West Pierson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 West Pierson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 West Pierson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3513 West Pierson Street offer parking?
No, 3513 West Pierson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3513 West Pierson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 West Pierson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 West Pierson Street have a pool?
No, 3513 West Pierson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3513 West Pierson Street have accessible units?
No, 3513 West Pierson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 West Pierson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 West Pierson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 West Pierson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 West Pierson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College