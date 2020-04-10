3513 West Pierson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. We have made your house hunting decision easier by remodeling this lovely home! Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, professionally installed flooring and best of all, the galley styled kitchen will come fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and offers classic white cabinets. Decorative, ceramic tile flooring is featured throughout the home, including the bedrooms. The bedrooms are generously sized and make for an ideal place to relax after a hard day at work. For more relaxation you can unwind in the privacy of the fenced backyard, under a covered patio, while sipping on your favorite drink. This home offers tons of updates so we invite you to visit our website, at www.msrenewal.com and apply online to make this adorable place located 3513 W Pierson, in Phoenix, your next home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.