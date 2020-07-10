All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3513 W Paseo Way

3513 West Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3513 West Paseo Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3513 W PASEO WAY, Laveen, AZ 85339,

Subdivision: DOBBINS CORNER.

Corner Lot, vaulted ceilings, designer plant shelves, wood grain doors, Washable flat paint, Oak cabinetry, Pre-wired for ceiling fans, phone jacks & cable outlets. Mirrored closet doors w/walk-in closet in master bedroom. Baths have dual sinks, mirrored vanity & cultered marble countertops. Golf course nearby. WONT LAST LONG!

Cross Streets: 35th Ave/Dobbins Directions: S on 35th Av, past 4 way stop, Right on Estes Way, Right on Paseo Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 W Paseo Way have any available units?
3513 W Paseo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 W Paseo Way have?
Some of 3513 W Paseo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 W Paseo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3513 W Paseo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 W Paseo Way pet-friendly?
No, 3513 W Paseo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3513 W Paseo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3513 W Paseo Way offers parking.
Does 3513 W Paseo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 W Paseo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 W Paseo Way have a pool?
No, 3513 W Paseo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3513 W Paseo Way have accessible units?
No, 3513 W Paseo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 W Paseo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 W Paseo Way has units with dishwashers.

