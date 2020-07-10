Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

3513 W PASEO WAY, Laveen, AZ 85339,



Subdivision: DOBBINS CORNER.



Corner Lot, vaulted ceilings, designer plant shelves, wood grain doors, Washable flat paint, Oak cabinetry, Pre-wired for ceiling fans, phone jacks & cable outlets. Mirrored closet doors w/walk-in closet in master bedroom. Baths have dual sinks, mirrored vanity & cultered marble countertops. Golf course nearby. WONT LAST LONG!



Cross Streets: 35th Ave/Dobbins Directions: S on 35th Av, past 4 way stop, Right on Estes Way, Right on Paseo Way.