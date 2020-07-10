Amenities
3513 W PASEO WAY, Laveen, AZ 85339,
Subdivision: DOBBINS CORNER.
Corner Lot, vaulted ceilings, designer plant shelves, wood grain doors, Washable flat paint, Oak cabinetry, Pre-wired for ceiling fans, phone jacks & cable outlets. Mirrored closet doors w/walk-in closet in master bedroom. Baths have dual sinks, mirrored vanity & cultered marble countertops. Golf course nearby. WONT LAST LONG!
Cross Streets: 35th Ave/Dobbins Directions: S on 35th Av, past 4 way stop, Right on Estes Way, Right on Paseo Way.