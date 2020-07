3508 E LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS OPEN CONCEPT, 3 BED, 3 BATH, WITH A COMMMUNITY POOL! 1 BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. 2 MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND ATTACHED BATHROOMS. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS AND NEWER CARPET. STYLISH WHITE CABINETRY IN THE KITCHEN, TILE COUNTERS, PANTRY, BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND ALL OF THE APPLIANCES INCLUDED! FEATURING FRESH, NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT. ARCHED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. BACKYARD WITH BRICK PAVERS. FRONT YARD LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. NEAR TO SR-51 ACCESS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.