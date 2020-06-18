All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

34932 N. 31st Ave.

34932 North 31st Avenue · (602) 368-5730
Location

34932 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
volleyball court
Beautiful Tramonto Home features 4, bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft on upper level and an additional 1/2 bath on the lower level. Tile and Wood flooring on main level and all wood flooring upstairs. All appliances included. Enjoy the private pool (pool service included) and patio space - perfect for entertaining. From the ceiling fans to upgraded baseboards, this house shows like a model home! Residents also enjoy the Tramonto Community amenities which boasts 2 community pools, Volleyball, Basketball, Biking/Walking Paths, and a Children's Park. Owners will consider up to two medium/small pets.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34932 N. 31st Ave. have any available units?
34932 N. 31st Ave. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34932 N. 31st Ave. have?
Some of 34932 N. 31st Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34932 N. 31st Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
34932 N. 31st Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34932 N. 31st Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34932 N. 31st Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 34932 N. 31st Ave. offer parking?
No, 34932 N. 31st Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 34932 N. 31st Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34932 N. 31st Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34932 N. 31st Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 34932 N. 31st Ave. has a pool.
Does 34932 N. 31st Ave. have accessible units?
No, 34932 N. 31st Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 34932 N. 31st Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34932 N. 31st Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
