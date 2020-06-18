34932 N. 31st Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful Tramonto Home features 4, bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft on upper level and an additional 1/2 bath on the lower level. Tile and Wood flooring on main level and all wood flooring upstairs. All appliances included. Enjoy the private pool (pool service included) and patio space - perfect for entertaining. From the ceiling fans to upgraded baseboards, this house shows like a model home! Residents also enjoy the Tramonto Community amenities which boasts 2 community pools, Volleyball, Basketball, Biking/Walking Paths, and a Children's Park. Owners will consider up to two medium/small pets.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.