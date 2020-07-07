All apartments in Phoenix
3452 E Acoma Drive

3452 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3452 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your client will love getting to make this charming house their new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, and a two-car garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! The interior features stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright, clean home, along with an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry and counter space for culinary enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 E Acoma Drive have any available units?
3452 E Acoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 E Acoma Drive have?
Some of 3452 E Acoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 E Acoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3452 E Acoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 E Acoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3452 E Acoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3452 E Acoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3452 E Acoma Drive offers parking.
Does 3452 E Acoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 E Acoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 E Acoma Drive have a pool?
No, 3452 E Acoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3452 E Acoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 3452 E Acoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 E Acoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 E Acoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

