3452 E Acoma Drive

Your client will love getting to make this charming house their new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, and a two-car garage, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! The interior features stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright, clean home, along with an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry and counter space for culinary enjoyment!