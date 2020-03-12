All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3430 West Echo Lane
3430 West Echo Lane

3430 West Echo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3430 West Echo Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and Bright! 3 bd Condo in a pleasant Phoenix Neighborhood - This gem features carpet and tile through out, with added benefit of ceiling fans in each bedroom, window blinds and double pane,vinyl windows,sliding door with Low E glass for extra efficiency all year long! All tiled bathroom and a beautiful kitchen with tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and counter tops make this place shine! Laundry area equipped with washer and dryer, roomy car port with extra storage and fenced patio area. Pets-Dogs only please.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 West Echo Lane have any available units?
3430 West Echo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 West Echo Lane have?
Some of 3430 West Echo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 West Echo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3430 West Echo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 West Echo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 West Echo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3430 West Echo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3430 West Echo Lane does offer parking.
Does 3430 West Echo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 West Echo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 West Echo Lane have a pool?
No, 3430 West Echo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3430 West Echo Lane have accessible units?
No, 3430 West Echo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 West Echo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 West Echo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
