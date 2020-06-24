3423 West Bloomfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location, location, location--35th Ave and Cactus. Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, bus route, and light rail. This home is a block home with a large storage shed, laundry room, large back yard, and covered patio. The home has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout and fresh interior paint. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1049 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.