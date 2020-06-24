All apartments in Phoenix
3423 West Bloomfield Road
3423 West Bloomfield Road

3423 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
3423 West Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
Location, location, location--35th Ave and Cactus. Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, bus route, and light rail. This home is a block home with a large storage shed, laundry room, large back yard, and covered patio. The home has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout and fresh interior paint. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1049 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3423 West Bloomfield Road have any available units?
3423 West Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 West Bloomfield Road have?
Some of 3423 West Bloomfield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 West Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3423 West Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 West Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 3423 West Bloomfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3423 West Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 3423 West Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 3423 West Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 West Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 West Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 3423 West Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3423 West Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3423 West Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 West Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 West Bloomfield Road has units with dishwashers.
